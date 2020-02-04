Motorists cited in traffic blitzes

Seven motorists were cited during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Jan. 19-25 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Citations were issued for six speed violations and one driving under suspension violation. Deputies made 29 traffic stops and also issued 23 warnings.

A single motorist was cited during a blitz conducted from Jan. 3-30, for speed. Deputies made 14 traffic stops and also issued 18 warnings.

A blitz will be conducted Feb. 9-22 at various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.