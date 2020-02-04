All In Athletics open for business

All In Athletics co-owner Dylan Leu did the honors during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new business, held Jan. 31. He and co-owner Stacie Radabaugh, center, offer cage rentals, instruction, pitching lessons, and team rentals at the athletic facility at 229 N. Fulton St. in Wauseon. Hours are M-F, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. For information, call 419-822-6419. Also pictured are family members, Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner, far right, and Chamber of Commerce members.

