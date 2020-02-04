Pettisville team takes quiz bowl title

Pettisville “Nerd Herd” team members include - back row, from left - Micah Yoder, Dominic Heising, Meshary Aquino, Jake King, Matt Rupp, Luke Young, Aaron Rupp, Mayzie Clark, Joel Flory - third row, from left - Kelly Miller, Lauren Moore, Austin Rearick, Heath Waidelich, Levi Myers, Griffin Eash, Dalton Myers, Trine Scherer, Coach Rebecca Dorosz - second row, from left - Sam Myers, Lyla Heising, Elisabeth Rochefort, Pete Rupp, Dylan Rash, Madison Thompson, Hunter Linton, Rylee Beltz - front row, from left - Elise Hartzler, Madison Beck, Elise Hoylman, Quinn Wyse, Madeline Shumaker, Kate Roth, Renee Hoylman, Kenzi Rivera.
Photo provided
Wauseon Quiz Team runners-up include Runner- back, from left - Maggie Duden, Lance Rupp, Evan Bauer, Josh Freestone, Advisor Adam Baird - middle, from left - Ashton Meraz, Maysyn Rodriguez, Zeb Siefker, Jack Callan, Darren Dong - front, from left - Samantha Stein, Grace Kuntz, Noah Becker, Andrew Eberle.
Photo provided
The Pettisville “Nerd Herd” Quiz Team took home the plaque as 2020 champions following the Fulton/Henry County High School Quiz Tournament held Jan. 28 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.
Eight teams comprised of over 100 students in grades nine through 12 battled it out throughout the tournament. Teams from Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon Exempted, Napoleon and Patrick Henry schools participated.
After six rounds, and by a score of 60-23, the Pettisville Local Schools team, coached by Rebecca Dorosz, remained undefeated.The Wauseon school district, coached by Adam Baird, was runner-up. Individual students from both school districts were awarded medals for their accomplishments.
The quiz tournament was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, NwOESC education consultant. Moderators included Parrish and NwOESC education consultants Kallie Gensler, Sally Kovar, and Katie Jimenez.
