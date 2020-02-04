Pettisville team takes quiz bowl title

The Pettisville “Nerd Herd” Quiz Team took home the plaque as 2020 champions following the Fulton/Henry County High School Quiz Tournament held Jan. 28 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.

Eight teams comprised of over 100 students in grades nine through 12 battled it out throughout the tournament. Teams from Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon Exempted, Napoleon and Patrick Henry schools participated.

After six rounds, and by a score of 60-23, the Pettisville Local Schools team, coached by Rebecca Dorosz, remained undefeated.The Wauseon school district, coached by Adam Baird, was runner-up. Individual students from both school districts were awarded medals for their accomplishments.

The quiz tournament was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, NwOESC education consultant. Moderators included Parrish and NwOESC education consultants Kallie Gensler, Sally Kovar, and Katie Jimenez.