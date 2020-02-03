Unemployment nearly steady in December

Unemployment was up slightly in Fulton County during the month of December, according to data released last week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate in December was 3.9%, which is up from 3.7% in November. In December of 2018, the unemployment rate was 4.9%.

The labor force estimates showed 900 people unemployed in the county.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary December 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.5 percent in Mercer County to a high of 8.9 percent in Monroe County. From November, unemployment rates increased in 38 counties, decreased in 29 counties, and remained the same in 21 counties.

The comparable, not seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.8 percent in December.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0 percent in December. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Auglaize, Delaware, and Holmes, 2.8 percent; Union and Wyandot, 2.9 percent; and Hancock, Medina, and Putnam, 3.0 percent.

Eight counties had unemployment rates above 6.5 percent in December. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Morgan, 7.7 percent; Noble, 7.2 percent; Meigs, 6.8 percent; and Adams, Coshocton, Jackson, and Ottawa, 6.6 percent.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in December 2019, unchanged from November. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,800 over the month, from a revised 5,600,800 in November to 5,610,600 in December 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 243,000, down 4,000 from 247,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 24,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6% in December 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 3.5%, unchanged from November and down from 3.9% in December 2018.

The unemployment rate remained below 4% in Fulton County for December. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Dec-19-unemployment.jpg The unemployment rate remained below 4% in Fulton County for December.