Cheers for Charity on Feb. 22

The annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at Delta American Legion, 5939 State Hwy. 109.

The fundraiser benefits United Way of Fulton County.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $40 per person or reserve a table for eight for $330. Each ticket includes five tastings of beer or wine and the dinner. A reserved table will also include a bottle of wine.

Entertainment provided by Lee Warren. There will be silent and Chinese auctions, a lottery tree, a wine pull, a 50/50 drawing, and a live auction.

To reserve tickets, call 419-337-9606 or visit www.unitedwayfultoncountyoh.org.