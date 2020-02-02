NAMI meeting focuses on senior mental health issues

Depression and older adults will be the focus of NAMI Four County’s February meeting.

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. Jennifer Lydy, a prevention specialist RA with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, will be the speaker.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its mission is to provide free family education programs and offer free peer led support for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as peer led support groups for persons with a mental illness.

NAMI Four County also provides free community mental health education programs, works to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, and lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.

NAMI Four County meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office. All meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.

For more information about NAMI Four County and the classes and programs that it offers, please visit the group’s web site: www.namifourcounty.org.