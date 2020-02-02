FCCC Skills USA officers

Leadership Team members of the over 500-member Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter include – front, from left – Elizabeth Vetter of Fairview, Alivea Valderas of Bryan, Amelia Hancock of Pettisville, Macy Driskill of Fairview, Jaidah Torres of Napoleon, Saylee Cupp of Montpelier – middle, from left – Audrey Johnsonbaugh of Hicksville, Amanda Wayne of Edgerton, Trinity Anthony of Bryan, Trinity Saxton of Liberty Center, Taylor Stout of Delta, Alyssa Strain of Wauseon – back, from left – Austin Brogen of Patrick Henry, Gabriel Smith of Hicksville, Sam Wilburn of Pettisville, Cade Keefer of Hilltop, Matthew Pace of Delta, Austin Tomaszewski of Bryan, and Jasper Purcell of Napoleon. This year, Skills USA will participate in the local, regional, state, and national Skills USA leadership and skill competitions, fund raising activities, and sponsorship of student assemblies.

