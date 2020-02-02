Locals earn college honors, graduate

The following Fulton County residents were honored by their respective colleges and universities.

Trine University: President’s List – Jonah Blanchard, Brooke Hardy, Wauseon; Adam Dumas, Travis Mersing, Swanton; Cassi Wyse, Archbold; Dean’s List – Cory Erbskorn,Archbold; Hunter Thourot, Joshua Whitcomb, Wauseon; Graduate – Joshua Whitcomb, Wauseon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Iowa State University: Dean’s List – Matthew Kinsman, Archbold.

Eastern Mennonite University: Dean’s List – Melissa Kinkaid, Elizabeth Miller, Jacob Myers, all of Archbold; Claire Waidelich, Wauseon.

Clemson University: President’s List – Andrew Sauder, Wauseon; Dean’s List – Elizabeth Sauder, Wauseon.

Heidelberg University: Dean’s List – Mark Lair, Swanton.

Kent State University: Dean’s List – Thaddeus Rice, Archbold; Grace Sonick, Delta; Ida Foels, Swanton; Sydni Myers, Swanton; Christen Wheeler, Swanton; President’s List – Emma Koralewski, Swanton.

Spring Arbor University: Graduates – Lindsay Smallman, Swanton, Master of Social Work; Claudia St. John, Wauseon, Master of Social Work.