DPL offers Feb. events

The Delta Public Library has announced programs and events for February.

Little Listeners Storytime and Craft – Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 18, 6 p.m.

Wednesday Wigglers Storytime and Craft – Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 10 a.m.

Young Builder’s Club – Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 25, 5:30-7 p.m.. For grades K-8.

Game Day – Wednesday, Feb. 12, after school until 5 p.m. Play games from the library’s collection and bring games to share. Ages 10-18.

Choose Your Own Adventure Storytime – Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. Hot chocolate bar and snacks provided. Ages 11-18.

Reading With Whitaker – Feb. 22. Sign up for 10-minute reading sessions with Whitaker, a trained and certified therapy dog. Ages K-4.

Anime Club – Wednesday, Feb. 26, after school until 5 p.m.

For Dial-A-Story, call 419-822-5200. Story changes each Monday.

For questions or to register for an event, call 419-822-3110.