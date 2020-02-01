DPL offers Feb. events

The Delta Public Library has announced programs and events for February.
Little Listeners Storytime and Craft – Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 18, 6 p.m.
Wednesday Wigglers Storytime and Craft – Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 10 a.m.
Young Builder’s Club – Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 25, 5:30-7 p.m.. For grades K-8.
Game Day – Wednesday, Feb. 12, after school until 5 p.m. Play games from the library’s collection and bring games to share. Ages 10-18.
Choose Your Own Adventure Storytime – Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. Hot chocolate bar and snacks provided. Ages 11-18.
Reading With Whitaker – Feb. 22. Sign up for 10-minute reading sessions with Whitaker, a trained and certified therapy dog. Ages K-4.
Anime Club – Wednesday, Feb. 26, after school until 5 p.m.
For Dial-A-Story, call 419-822-5200. Story changes each Monday.
For questions or to register for an event, call 419-822-3110.