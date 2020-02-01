Board of DD sets annual policy

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities conducted its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 21.

The board re-elected Mike Oricko as president, Shirley Colon as vice president, and Lynlee Reinking as secretary.

Board meetings for 2020 are scheduled for the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.; no July meeting is scheduled. The Finance/Facilities and Personnel Committee meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. The Program and Publicity Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

All meetings will be held at 1210 N. Ottokee St. in Wauseon.

For more information, contact Beth Friess at bfriess@fultoncountyoh.com or at 419-337-4575.