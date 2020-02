Gladys Borton, who celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 8, will be honored that day at an Open House celebration at the Fulton Manor Activities Center, 2-4 p.m., 723 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. The public is invited to wish her well.

