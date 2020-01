The Evergreen Board of Education met in special session Tuesday to approve one item.

Board members voted to authorize the superintendent and treasurer to accept the lowest, best bid in the amount of $104,799.00 from Creighton Electric LLC, Archbold and to commence work on the elementary building LED lighting conversion project.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Loren Pennington Learning Center.