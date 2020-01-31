Super Bowl partiers reminded about driving safely

Fulton County Safe Communities and local law enforcement agencies have joined to remind football fans and Super Bowl partygoers that on Feb. 2 designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of drunk driving.

“Everyone wants to have a good time on Super Bowl night, so we want our community folks to plan safe rides home if they plan to be out at a party,” said Rachel Kinsman, Fulton County Safe Communities coordinator. “Even one drink can impair judgment. You should never put yourself, or others, at risk because you made the choice to drink and drive. Even one drink can be one too many.”

In 2019, there were 1,135 crashes reported. Of those crashes, 54 – or 21% – were alcohol-related. The 2019 Fulton County Health Status Report found that 20% of current drinkers reported driving after having any alcoholic beverage in the past month. Having a designated driver who enjoys the food, the company, and the non-alcoholic drinks is important.

When hosting a Super Bowl party, prepare plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Those attending parties should remember these rules:

• It is never okay to drive drunk. Designate a sober driver to get home safely if you plan to drink.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 419-335-4010.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information about the Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, contact Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington at 419-337-0915.