Super spellers square off soon

The 2020 Fulton County Spelling Bee will be held Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold. Students in grades 4-8 will compete to be crowned the best speller in the county.

Fourth grade competitors will be Katelyn Liechty, Archbold; Alex Boothby, Evergreen; Aspen Brehm, Fayette; Hannah Tedrow, Delta; Carson Andres, Pettisville; Aria Bailey, Swanton; Bethani Tibbs, Wauseon; and Lucy Dillon, Holy Trinity.

Fifth grade students will be Blaney Huffman, Archbold; Callie Wyse, Evergreen; Kaylee Harrington, Fayette; Lainey Bilek, Delta; Ryan Bishop, Pettisville; Conor Yates, Swanton; Mia Barajas, Wauseon; and Megan Clancy, Holy Trinity.

Sixth grade students competing will be Emma Krukowski, Archbold; Bailey Lumbrezer, Evergreen; Logan Tussing, Fayette; JT Barkhimer, Delta; Macy Hoylman, Pettisville; Lauren Bettinger, Swanton; Kirsten Gleckler, Wauseon; and Ethan Grasser, Holy Trinity.

Seventh grade participants will be Koalten Manz, Archbold; Hannah Damaske, Evergreen; Kinsey Leininger, Fayette; Dougy Narron, Delta; Emily VanDenBerghe, Pettisville; Jordan Bailey, Swanton; Ava Pelok, Wauseon; and Alex Fritsch, Holy Trinity.

The eighth grade students competing will be Kyle Hageman, Archbold; Katherine Hoffman, Evergreen; Hannah Hall, Fayette; Sam Pace, Delta; Mina Wesche, Pettisville; Kiernan Wealleans, Swanton; Maria Shema, Wauseon; and Caleb Grasser, Holy Trinity.

County winners will move on to The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee at Owens Community College on March 14. The winner there advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.