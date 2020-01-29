Conagra announces expansion at Archbold plant

Conagra Brands announced Tuesday it will invest $40 million to add a new production line to its Archbold plant. That expansion is expected to add about 100 new jobs.

The company currently employs about 370 workers at the location.

Conagra’s plant manager, Ron Corkins, said that the project will allow the company to optimize its expanded network of facilities, which grew upon its acquisition of Pinnacle Foods last year. He also credited the plant’s current workforce as one of the key reasons for Conagra’s decision to expand in Archbold.

“Without question, our employees are a driving force in the success of this plant,” Corkins said. “Their continuous improvement and commitment to the growth of this company are major assets that we don’t take for granted.”

With headquarters in Chicago, Conagra employs more than 18,000 people at 50 locations across the country, and in Canada and Mexico. Some of the iconic brands in its portfolio include Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Duncan Hines, Banquet, Marie Callender’s, Slim Jim, DAVID, Chef Boyardee, and Gardein.

With a rich tradition in packaged food, northwest Ohio is one of the leading manufacturing regions of food, equipment, and agricultural products in the United States. In just the last three years, companies tied to the food processing industry have invested more than $500 million into their operations, while creating nearly 1,000 new jobs.

“We and our partners at RGP welcome Conagra’s decision to choose Archbold for its new production line, which will bring 100 additional jobs to the facility,” said Dana Saucier, JobsOhio vice president and head of economic development. “Conagra processes some of the world’s most recognizable food brands, and we appreciate the company’s ongoing partnership as it expands with talent from Ohio.”

Along with JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership and the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation worked collaboratively in moving this project forward. Conagra is expected to begin production on the new line in the spring of 2021.

