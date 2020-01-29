Blood drives scheduled

With influenza preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Area blood drives include: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evergreen Elementary School, 14844 County Road 6, Metamora; Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest State Community College, 22-600 State Hwy. 34, Archbold; Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 a.m.-noon, Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Present a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. Individuals 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit Twitter at @RedCross.