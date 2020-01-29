COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Maria Saucedo, Wauseon, vs. IAC Wauseon LLC, Wauseon, worker’s compensation.

Bank of America, Newark Dele., vs. Yvonne Lather, Wauseon, other civil.

Choummaly Rata, Wauseon, vs. Pang Rata, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

The Cincinnati Insurance Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Zachary L. Morrow, Archbold, other civil.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Lucas Hernandez, Pettisville, other civil.

Melissa R. Cogan, Wauseon, vs. Quadco Rehabilitation Center Inc., Stryker, worker’s compensation.

Newrez LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Terry L. Smallman, Delta, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Frank Covarrubias, Archbold, no valid driver’s license,$268 plus costs, obtain license within 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Clifford A. Leu, Wauseon, theft, $208 plus costs, $80 restitution, 180 days reportable probation, no violations of law for one year.

Jobe A. Gonzales Reynolds, Fayette, unauthorized use of property, $249 plus costs, 7 days jail with credit for time served, 180 days reportable probation, mental health and drug/alcohol assessments and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Alexis A. Walker, Bowie, Md., speed, no valid driver’s license, $309.

Joseph E. Flory, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $307.76 plus costs.

Larry Dauwalter, Fayette, no dog tag, $393.

Drema R. Schultz, Delta, suspended driver’s license, $248.

Steven M. Winkler, Pioneer, Ohio, school bus violation, $140.

Mikki R. Smith, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Wayside Company Ltd., Wauseon, vs. Larry Horg, Wauseon, $2,338.81.

Oldfield Village LLC, Wauseon, vs. Marcos Lane, Wauseon, $298.09.

Country View LLC, Wauseon, vs. Joseph Casiano and Nichole M. Hall, Delta, $2,791.79.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joshua R. and Rachel A. Boylan, Wauseon, $5,614.95.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Roberta E. Baumgartner-Momyer and Timothy J. Momyer, Archbold, $3,143.33.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Luis Zamudio, Morenci, Mich., $299.99.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jeremiah and Leah D. Garcia, Defiance, $1,535.45.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Marcos R. Garcia, Wauseon, $951.74.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Harley Rae Allport, Fayette, $156,41.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joe G. Huerta, Archbold, $2,104.54.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Brook Foote, Wauseon, $500.87.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. James D. Cousino Sr., Morenci, Mich., $806.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Virgil Rowley, Fayette, $4,218.87.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Sue A. Waldfogel, Wauseon, $1,094.37.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. William Smith, Fayette, $2,067.83.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Marsha Russell, Wauseon, $7,391.92.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Charles D. Fountain II, Toledo, Ohio, and Yolanda M. Rodriguez, Swanton, $493.24.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Rachael E. and Alan Pfund, Wauseon, $4,057.55.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Megan M. Crowell, Fayette, $2,811.38.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ann M. Buyer, Wauseon, $2,535.41.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jordan E. Maginn, Wauseon, $1,038.45.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jason Todd, Archbold, $1,435.51.

Hagerman Family Physicians, Wauseon, vs. Ralph E. Carter Jr., Napoleon, $258.76.

Convergence Acquisitions LLC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, vs. Jeffrey Gillen, Wauseon, $1,054.93.

FC Funding LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Sue I. Rinehart, Wauseon, $5,978.67.

Tri-County Chiropractic Clinic, Wauseon, vs. Maria C. Cruz, Wauseon, $231.28.

James Haver Ind. and as trustee, Wauseon, vs. Justin Davila and Amanda Duncan, Wauseon, $3,640.26.

Synchrony Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Deanna Keefer, Fayette, $4,773.31.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Shawn M. Maney, Pioneer, Ohio, $177.02.

Promedica Defiance Regional, Defiance, vs. James and Tina Reecer, Wauseon, $1,242.72.

Promedica, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Bradley Funchion, Wauseon, $1,953.71.

Promedica, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Ray Kope, Fayette, $3,961.45,

Marlene Vickery, Wauseon, vs. H.L. Fraas Plumbing and Heating, Wauseon, $681.55.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Jason Eppard, Tiffin, Ohio, $6,262.15.

Bank of America, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Jeanie Branstutter, Wauseon, $2,637.27.

James S. Nowak, assignee, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Michael E. Carroll, Archbold, $3,037.54.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Rochel Brellahan, Wauseon, $428.50.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Jehred Comadoll, Archbold, $301.18.

Marriage Licenses

David C. Siefker, 49, Wauseon, factory worker, and Heather R. Wilson, 48, Wauseon, office manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Paul S. and Marilyn S. Siebenmorgen to Donald L. and Tiffany Siegel, 405 Quail Run, Archbold, $355,000.

Ronald L. Litchfield and Christine Minnemeyer to Christine Minnemeyer, 100 Lincoln St., Archbold, $45,000.

Paul and Amanda R. Smith to Troy and Sierra Hellman, 204 Hickory St., Swanton, $199,900.

Sheena Marie and Jacob D. Kuhl to Huntington National Bank, 309 Middle St., Archbold, $65,000.

Patricia L. Garcia to Brenda Kay Stickley, 608 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $65,000.

Heath M. Armstrong to Andrew G. and Diane M. Brehm, trustees, 12168, County Road 25, Fayette, $280,000.

Butch Frey Equipment, Inc. to Elias H. Frey & Sons Inc., County Road 24, Archbold, $150,000.

Rebecca and Michael Beals to ApartmentsFayette.com LLC, Gregory Drive, Fayette, $9,000.

Andrea T. Siebert to Mark W. Morr and Abigail L. Harrow, 102 Schlatter St., Archbold, $154,000.

Rosemary E. Fetterman to David E. and Deborah J. Chupp, 807 West St., Archbold, $140,000.

Debra Wolff to Brandon J. Olszewski and Ashley N. Mack, 1018 County Road B, Swanton, $142,000.

Nicholas Wines to Todd D. Keil, U.S. 20A, Delta, $547,632.

Stewart F. and Lori A. Carr to Austen A. Lulfs and Emily J. Wolfram, 1201 Wildflower Drive, Metamora, $195,000.

Abigail Kehres and Aaron J. Mahnke to Dylan S. McCance, 444 Cedar St., Wauseon, $127,900.

Gary D. and Audrey J. Rupp to Lorimar Property LLC, 152 Summit St., Pettisville, $90,000.

Alban D. Siegneur and Andrea Kohli to Carol L. Nofziger, trustee, County Road 21 and County Road H, Wauseon, $941,908.

DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents.

DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents.