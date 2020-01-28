NSCC records student increase

For the second straight semester, Northwest State Community College in Archbold has experienced enrollment growth, both in terms of physical headcount on campus, as well as full-time equivalency (FTE).

According to NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson, much of the college’s head count increase is attributed to a 19% increase in College Credit Plus students from spring 2019. He said the FTE is up a modest 0.44%, but repeated growth is noteworthy, which provides an opportunity to reflect and show appreciation.

“We are so grateful to the families in this area, who continue to rely on us for both direct to job as well as transfer education,” Thomson said.

NSCC serves a six-county service area of Fulton, Williams, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, and Van Wert counties. The college also has a training facility at the University of Toledo Scott Park location.

“We are singularly focused on meeting our community’s needs for high-quality, affordable education,” Thomson said. “It’s very rewarding when the community sees Northwest State as their primary educational partner.”

With the start of the 16-week spring semester, NSCC will offer eight-week courses beginning March 16th. Eight week courses are available across virtually all academic divisions as a way for students to catch up or stay ahead on their education pathway.

“Our graduates become northwest Ohio future leaders, enjoying family sustaining wages and a high quality of life. This is the fundamental purpose of community colleges in the United States, and it makes us the envy of the world,” Thomson said.