Heating assistance ends March 31

The Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides a one-time credit to a main heating source, will accept applications until March 31.

Online applications are also available by visiting energy help.ohio.gov and setting up an account.

The Winter Crisis Program provides assistance to customers that are threatened with disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service or are in need of propane, fuel oil or any other bulk fuel. For utilities that are in disconnect status (regulated utility company), a hold can be placed on the account until the time of appointment, but is limited to one hold per program year and cannot be extended. No-show appointments may result in utilities being shut off.

Income guidelines for these two programs is at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline. Required documentation for all household members includes: the past 30-day or 12-month income, social security cards, birth dates, electric bill, gas bill, and proof of disability if applicable. If a household pays medical, dental or vision premiums, or child support, bring proof of the payments.

To schedule an appointment for heating assistance, call the toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-844-493-1193 or visit www.nocac.org.