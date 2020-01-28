Commissioners approve water rates

Fulton County Commissioners last week approved 2020 water rates established by the Toledo regional water commission the county formally joined last October.

In a resolution unanimously approved Thursday, the commissioners accepted, per 1,000 gallons, the following Northeast Water System rates: customer, $10.74; fill station, $11.50; and hydrant water, $11.50. The rates, which take effect immediately, were recommended for acceptance by the county’s Water Advisory Board. They include the costs of piping and water treatment.

Commissioner Jon Rupp said it will take a year or two to stabilize the rates under the regional water commission. Until then, customers’ water rates will remain about the same.

County areas covered by the regional water commission include North Star Bluescope Steel in York Township, Amboy and Fulton townships, a portion of Royalton Township, and the Village of Metamora, all located in the northeast portion of Fulton County, and Swancreek Township in the southeast portion. Rates outside the northeast water system areas will remain the same.

Fulton County is among eight area communities that accepted partnerships with the newly-formed Toledo regional water commission. The county agreed to a 40-year uniform water contract which replaces an ongoing 20-year agreement that was set to expire in 2036.

Others communities in the partnership include the cities of Sylvania, Maumee, and Perrysburg, the Village of Whitehouse, Lucas and Wood counties, and Monroe County in Michigan.

Fulton County is scheduled to receive six million gallons of water daily in the agreement, an amount the water commission said can be increased, if necessary.

Commissioner Bill Rufenacht previously said the agreement will permit the county access to a water source in the event of unforeseen circumstances, adding, “It’s some long-term security.”

Long-term, the regional water commission will prove beneficial for the volume of water the county needs, Rupp said, adding, “Over the years it’s going to be a good program for us.”

