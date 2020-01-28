Sierah’s Birthday Soiree slated

Justice for Sierah Inc. will present Sierah’s Birthday Soiree! on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The event will include a live auction, cocktail reception, dinner, opportunities to win money and prizes, and a special birthday surprise. Tickets cost $100 per person.

Anyone with a child in school in the state of Ohio should have an interest in investing in the important work of Justice for Sierah to protect and empower people and communities. The Sierah Strong Program currentlyoffers free self-defense classes and Kid Print IDs to children ages 6 to 16.

For tickets, visit www.justiceforsierah.org/birthday.

The organization’s larger role is to implement self-defense and awareness curriculum in Ohio schools; Justic for Sierah is already working with local districts to achieve it.

Sierah Joughin was kidnapped from her family and her northwest Ohio community and murdered by a repeat violent offender in 2016. Since her death, the non-profit Justice for Sierah Inc. has worked to protect other potential victims.