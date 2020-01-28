Delta man sentenced for assault

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Justin Humphrey-Gainor, 37, of Delta, previously pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damaging or endangering. He caused physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties. He also cause substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay $595 restitution to the Wauseon Police Department; be assessed by Maumee Valley Guidance Center and comply with all recommendations including medication treatment and aftercare; and stay out of bars. Humphrey-Gainor served 167 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in 17 months in prison.

Brian Bernholtz, 52, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to violating a protection order.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $100 fine, serve 30 days in CCNO; be placed on Transdermal Alcohol Detector monitoring for 30 days after CCNO release; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; and be assessed for drug/alcohol by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days at CCNO.

Jaymon Dunn, 21, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $500 fine; stay out of bars; no possess or consume alcohol; serve six days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days served; and be assessed by A Renewed Mind and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.