Fulton County traffic fatalities reviewed

The Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition met Thursday, Jan. 16, to review traffic-related fatalities in the county from Oct. 1-Dec. 31 in 2019.

Two separate crashes with two fatalities were reviewed, during which coalition members looked at the cause of the crashes and related details. Seat belt usage was discussed, since neither victim was wearing one.

To encourage future use, the coalition discussed the importance of continuing to educate Fulton County residents on the dangers of not wearing a seat belt. The current seat belt usage rate for Fulton County, as reported by the University of Akron, is 93.3%.

Fulton County Safe Communities will continue to enforce the Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage seat belt use and educate through social media and community events. For more information about the Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, contact Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington at 419-337-0915.