Gavarone awarded

District 2 State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) has been named Legislator of the Year by the Ohio Association of Election Officials. Gavarone accepted the award at OAEO’s annual conference in Columbus. The award is given annually to one Republican and one Democrat who have demonstrated a high interest in election policy, have had significant influence on elections legislation, and have worked closely with local election officials to craft meaningful election reforms. Gavarone represents a portion of Fulton County.

