Regional Realtor groups merge

A newly formed entity, Northwest Ohio Realtors, resulted from a merger on Dec. 31 of three area real estate groups – Toledo Regional Association of Realtors, Heartland Board of Realtors of Findlay and Northwestern Ohio Board of Realtors.

The merger was formed with approval of the National Association of Realtors.

In addition to the merger of these three associations, members of Heartland Board of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service (MLS) will join with the Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System owned by the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors.

Northwest Ohio Realtors encompasses 10 counties in Northwest Ohio and serves over 1,850 realtor members. The combined MLS will serve 2,000 members. The 10 counties include Lucas, Fulton, Wood, Hancock, Wyandot, Putnam, Henry, Paulding, Defiance and Williams.

Jason Westendorf, President, Toledo Regional Association of Realtors, commented, “The newly combined entity provides the region with a much stronger and consistent voice on real estate matters including private property rights. And, it is one of those rare opportunities where everyone wins—members, consumers and staff.”

“With a combined membership of over 1,800 throughout the region, members will gain benefits and services. Increasing our territory from 2 to 10 counties gives our members a stronger voice to advocate for homeowners and for the protection of private property rights,” said Megan Foos, CEO of the new Northwest Ohio Realtors.

The offices of the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors at 590 Longbow in Maumee will become the Northwest Ohio Realtors’ offices along with an additional office in Findlay. Megan Foos will serve as the CEO of Northwest Ohio Realtors having served as CEO for both the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors and Heartland in Findlay prior to the merger. Effective Jan. 16, 2020, Lisa Smith will become Board President of Northwest Ohio Realtors.

In 2014, the Toledo Board of Realtors merged with the Wood County Board of Realtors.