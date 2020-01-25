The first place winners of the Ohio Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest local competition, hosted Jan. 12 by the St. Caspar Catholic Church Knights of Columbus in Wauseon, are all smiles as they advance to the district competition in February. The contest was open to all area boys and girls ages 9-14. Pictured are – bottom row, from left – Sidney O’Dell, Sophia Browning, Kasmyn Carroll, Addy Case – top, from left – K of C representative Gary Kohls, Kowen Carroll, Brody Shehorn, Kyle Galvin, Jamison Knight.

