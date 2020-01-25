OSU Farm Transition meetings slated

The OSU Extension in Northwest Ohio is holding two separate but identical farm transition meetings to assist farmers in navigating the farm transition process on Tuesdays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 11, 6:30-9 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Hwy. 108, in Wauseon.

The first night will focus on the senior generation, including estate and Medicaid planning, communication through the process, farm financial affairs, and vision/management transition.

The second night will focus on the next generation, including entity formation and use in transition planning, a recap of wills and trusts, accounting implications like capital gains, gifting and share valuation, and committing to the process.

Local legal and accounting professionals will be teaching sessions along with local county Extension educators. For either program location, the cost is $20 per farm entity for both nights and includes refreshments and materials.

All are invited. If interested in the Fulton County program, download the registration form at www.go.osu.edu/fultonagprograms2020 or visit www.fulton.osu.edu. Pre-registration closes Monday, Jan. 27.