Koelsch Farm Homestead has been awarded the 2020 WeddingWireCouples’ Choice Award as one of the top wedding businesses in Metamora.

It was among numerous businesses reviewed across more than 20 categories that included venues, caterers, florists, and photographers. The award noted the business for its professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with consumers.

The honor appears on WeddingWire.com.