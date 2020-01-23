ADAMhs Board receives $322,000 state prevention grant

The Four County ADAMhs Board has received a $322,000 prevention grant from the Ohio Department of Education to distribute to school districts in the four county area. The one time grant, which is expected to range from $10,000 to $15,000 for participating school districts, is intended to fund an evidence-based prevention program that will address a health concern identified by each school district.

According to Rob Giesige, ADAMhs Board CEO, school districts that are interested in receiving the grant money must complete an assessment that was developed by the state to identify a health concern that the funding can address.

The grant stipulates that the money must be used by June 30, 2020 and asks each district that applies for funding to explain how the district will continue to work on the health concern in the future since the Ohio Department of Education has no funds to offer the grant again.

Giesige explained that the ADAMhs Board is responsible for reviewing the applications and releasing the funds to school districts once the assessment has been completed.

At its monthly meeting on Jan. 9, the ADAMhs board approved a $12,000 contract amendment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio that will increase the agency’s funding for a nurse practitioner and the services she provides at its Bryan and Napoleon offices.

The board also approved the 120 day notice of the potential for significant contract changes for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020 for local behavioral health providers that currently receive ADAMhs Board funding. This is an annual action that is taken in the event that state or federal funding received by the board is reduced prior to the new fiscal year.

Andrea Smith, the executive director of the Swanton Area Community Coalition, and two Swanton students gave a presentation about student developed programs that the coalition has planned to reduce substance use among youth in the Swanton school system.

The ADAMhs Board has provided $25,000 to support the coalition’s efforts for a number of years. Smith noted that those efforts have resulted in a steady, consistent reduction in student use of substances such as alcohol, tobacco and marijuana. For example, since 2012 there has been a 54 percent reduction in 30 day alcohol use among Swanton students, and a 26 percent increase in the perception of parent disapproval of alcohol use by youth since 2014.