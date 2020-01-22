Grand jury indicts eight people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jerod R. Yedica, 30, of Archbold was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Dec. 18, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Aaron J. Deanda, 31, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Dec. 19, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Indiola M. Howell, 31, of Toledo was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and one count of receiving stolen property. On or about Jan. 3, 2020, she allegedly failed to stop a motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. She also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen.

Troy L. Johnson, 54, of Delta was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident, and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Aug. 14, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused serious physical harm to another person while operating a motor vehicle. He also allegedly failed to immediately stop his motor vehicle at the scene of an accident or collision and remain at the scene until he provided the police with his personal identifying information. Finally, he allegedly impaired his motor vehicle’s availability in an official investigation.

Joshua L. Meyer, 26, of Defiance was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On or about Jan. 5, 2020, he allegedly failed to stop a motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. He also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable knowledge to believe that it had been stolen.

Jessica S. Ripke, 24, of Toledo, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On or about Jan. 5, 2020, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable knowledge to believe that it had been stolen.

Thomas J. Hollins, 56, of Delta was indicted on two counts of failure to provide notice of change of address. On or about Oct. 15, 2019, and Nov. 29, 2019, having been a sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notices of changes of residences and employment addresses to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, as required by law.

Shannon L. Haas, 27, of Toledo, was indicted on two counts of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property. On or about Dec. 17-18, 2019, she allegedly unlawfully gained access to a computer network.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.