COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Angela M. Mitchell, Delta, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Rory M. Figley, Lyons, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Azelin M. Shaneyfelt, Liberty Center, reasonable control, $195.

Mason Babcock, Archbold, traffic control device, $130.

Camden B. Miller, Morenci, Mich., failure to control, $195.

Alexia J. Nye, Wauseon, red light, $195.

Alex J. Damman, Archbold, speed, $195.

Doulglas L. Willeman, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Trayca D. James, Fayette, theft, $282.42, no violations of law for one year.

Tyler J. Jones, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $145.

Joshua A. Miller, Archbold, speed, $140.

Stacy A. Moore, Wauseon, passing stopped school bus, $130.

Joel Fortier, Napoleon, criminal trespass, $436, no contact with victim for 180 days, reportable probation 180 days, drug and alcohol assessment and aftercare, mental health assessment and aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Amanda E. Duncan, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $208 plus costs, four days jail with credit for time served, no violations of law for one year.

Cynthia A. Leonard, Wauseon, unauthorized use of property, $208 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Stephanie Geiner, Wauseon, no valid driver’s license, $312.

Dolores R. Bartley, Defiance, unauthorized use of property, $279.42 plus costs, $530.75 restitution, no violations of law for one year.

Erika M. Lopez, Fayette, failure to obtain dangerous dog registration, $224, dog registered within 90 days, no violations of law for 90 days.

John S. Martinez, Wauseon, abandoned vehicle, $125.60.

Marriage Licenses

Thomas A. Kennedy, 62, Lafayette, Ind., phone technician, and Melinda M. Charter, 64, Swanton, homemaker.

Real Estate Transfers

Louisville Title Agency for NWO to Midland Agency of NWO, Waterwood Drive, Swanton, State Highway 64, Swanton, $50,000.

Joan M. Becker to Eric and Naomi Volkman, 500 N. Fayette St., Fayette, $90,000.

Sharon M. McCabe, successor trustee, to Scott Schmitz, 14029 County Roads 10-3, Lyons, $65,000.

Lyle L. Opdycke to Austin J. and Hilary D. Opdycke, 25280 County Road M, Fayette, $328,000.

Donald E. Mock, trustee, to Tyler J. Risner, 13397 County Road M, Wauseon, $130,000.

Chad Weible to Donnie Summers and Mary K. Guthrie, 306 S. Lincoln St., Archbold, $105,900.

Lynn M. Miller to Ben Strayer, 2670 County Road E, Swanton, $175,000.

Michael R. Childs, trustee, to Care and Share Gift and Thrift, Inc., 1205 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $125,000.

MJC and WJS to Steven L. Mack, 205 Kennedy St., Lyons, $120,000.

Patricia Burgoon, to Jay Marr and Jayme M. Burgoon, 5919 County Road D, Delta, $132,500.

Larry L. and Mary Jo Ledyard to ApartmentsFayette.com LLC, 408 Joan St., Fayette, $84,000.

Jeremy D. and Gretchen R. King, trustees, to Cacey R. Puehler, 105 Lugbill Road, Archbold, $169,000.

Karen S. Wills to J.W. Price Lynken and Jennifer L. Shippey, 3446 County Road H, Swanton, $199,000.