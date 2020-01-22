Haas Door wins honor

Haas Door in Wauseon will be one of two businesses to receive a Safety Training Award of Excellence at the Safety Council of Northwest Ohio’s 60th Annual Meeting of the Members on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The ceremony will be held at the Pinnacle in Maumee, Ohio. The other business to be honored is Principle Business Enterprises of Bowling Green, Ohio.

Criteria for the award includes, but is not limited to, the amount invested in employee safety training, the number of employees trained, and the range of training programs that employees attended.

The Safety Council of Northwest provides education, programs, and services that improve the safety, health, and environment within a community.