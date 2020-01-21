Real estate tax bills due soon

Fulton County real estate tax bills for the first half 2019 are due Feb. 5. Taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty of 5% if paid within 10 days and 10% thereafter.

The tax statements were mailed out on Jan. 3. The tax amounts are available on the auditor’s county website www.fultoncountyoh.com or by calling the office. Taxpayers who have not received a tax statement, unless there is an escrow account, are asked to call the Treasurer’s Office at 419-337-9252.

Online payments can be made at www.fultoncountyoh.com. If paying by credit card or debit card there is a convenience fee.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.