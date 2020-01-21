Murry newest Evergreen BOE member

Zachary Murry has started his term as the newest member of the Evergreen Local Schools Board of Education.

Murry, who began his four-year term with the board’s Jan. 14 meeting, replaces Jack Carson, whose board term ended in December.

The 2000 Evergreen High School graduate said he sought a seat on the board due to his belief that service work is important.

“I believe that Evergreen and this community are awesome,” Murry said. “A lot of what I have been able to accomplish in my life is due to the strong foundation that I received as a student here. It is my hope that I can serve the community and school while ensuring all children in the district continue to receive a first-class education that prepares them for wherever life takes them.”

An attorney and partner at Barkan & Robin Ltd. in Maumee, Ohio, Murry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Ohio State University and his Juris Doctor from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C. He is licensed as an attorney in Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland.

He said he wants his children to grow up in the Evergreen community and attend its schools.

“I am looking forward to working with my fellow board members to maintain the high standards previously established while continuing to improve the educationand instruction that Evergreen provides to its students,” he said.

Murry https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_murry.jpg Murry