North Star awarded tax reduction

North Star Bluescope Steel will receive a 10-year tax abatement on a $700 million addition to the steel plant in exchange for donations to several Fulton County entities.

According to an agreement, North Star will make an annual 50% donation for the term of the abatement to Fulton County, the Pike-Delta-York school district, the Delta Public Library, Four County Career Center in Archbold, the Four County Community Health District, and York Township. The school districts will each receive an additional 10% donation for the term of the abatement, for a total of 60%, as negotiated by the Pike-Delta-York district.

Specific annual amounts include: Fulton County, $115,110.14; Pike-Delta-York, $376,275.23 and $75,255.05, respectively; Four County Career Center, $28,581.78 and $5,716.36, respectively; Delta Public Library, $15,708.72; Four County Community Health District, $10,934.33; and York Township, $40,900.32.

“It’s a way to help all parties financially, but also to help the company to get up and running with their project,” Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Rupp said.

The North Star project began this month after a year of planning. The addition to the steel plant’s 593,360 square foot building at 6767 County Road 9 is expected to be operational by late 2021, and is expected to add 90 permanent full-time positions. The project will add a furnace and slab caster to the plant, and will result in the additional production of 950,000 metric tons of steel, a 40% increase.

North Star’s annual donations to the entities total $587,510.51 and $80,971.40, respectively. Rupp said the school districts will receive the additional 10% donation after Pike-Delta-York initially opposed the abatement.

Representatives from the school district and North Star did not respond to requests for comment.

“North Star has been a fantastic neighbor to Fulton County in the time they’ve been here,” Rupp said. “They’ve always tried to be very helpful in projects in their area. We’ve never had an issue with them. They bring a lot of value in the county with jobs and infrastracture. We’re just happy to work with them to help ensure their future success.”

North Star sells steel product to more than 130 customers within a 300-mile radius.

North Star Bluescope Steel employs almost 400 people. It opened in 1996 as North Star BHP Steel, then underwent its name change in 2003.

Cranes are visible as work on the addition at North Star Bluescope Steel is underway. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_NorthStar.jpg Cranes are visible as work on the addition at North Star Bluescope Steel is underway. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.