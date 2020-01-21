Wauseon City Council candidates interviewed

Eight candidates for Wauseon City Council have been interviewed for a vacant seat.

City administrators interviewed Larry Zimmerman, Tracy Behrman, Kurt Hoffman, and Kevin Nelson on Jan. 15, and Sarah Heising, Amy Ferguson, Patrick Griggs, and Steve Brown on Jan. 20.

The candidates are vying to complete a Council term vacated by Rick Frey on Jan. 1. The term expires Dec. 31, 2021. Voters last November approved Frey for a seat with the Clinton Township trustees.

The city must appoint a new Council member within 30 days of Frey’s departure.