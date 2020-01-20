Fulton County youth between the ages of 16 and 21 may be eligible to become the 2020 Dairy Ambassador for the county.

A youth with a dairy farm background, or who has worked on a dairy farm, or someone who has taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project to the Fulton County Fair is eligible to apply.

The applicant, male or female, must be single and 16 years of age and not older than 21 as of Jan. 1, 2020. The Dairy Ambassador will receive a cash award of $250, a one-time $1,000 scholarship toward a second year of college, and will promote and represent the dairy industry for the year.

The Dairy Ambassador will be asked to participate at various functions including the annual Dairy Banquet on Feb. 17, the June Dairy Ice Cream Social, and the Dairy Show on Labor Day at the Fulton County Fair. There are also opportunities to promote dairy at local festivals and parades, the Agriculture Adventures event at Sauder Village, 4-H Camp Palmer, and Fulton County Ag Fest. The Dairy Ambassador will also write and record commercials for June Dairy Month and July Ice-Cream Month, as well as be available for media interviews.

Applications can be downloaded at the Fulton County Extension website, fulton.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/older-youth-opportunities, picked up at the Fulton County Extension Office at 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, in Wauseon, or by calling 419-337-9210. Completed applications should be returned to the Fulton County Extension Office and postmarked no later than Feb. 7.

Applicants will be interview-judged, and will be required to give a short speech at least three minutes in length on “Why I Would Like to Promote the Dairy Industry” at the annual Fulton County Dairy Banquet on Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the OSU Extension Office in Wauseon.