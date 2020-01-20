FCCC holds Career Night

Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted a Career Night Open House with the career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public, especially to sophomores and their parents. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and college credit options. Shown talking about the Powersports program are, from left, instructor Larry Soles with Michael Blessing, William Jeffries, Michael Blessing II, and Betsy Blessing, all from Delta.

