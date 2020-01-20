Juveniles charged in Wauseon arson case

Four juveniles have been charged with a Jan. 12 fire that caused about $20,000 damage to a vacant structure in Wauseon.

Police on Friday filed one charge each of arson and burglary against Randy Kudlica, 15; Even Rose, 15; Kaidian Saxton, 16; and George VanHoy, 15. The case will be forwarded to Fulton County Juvenile Court.

No other information about the juveniles or the charges was available. Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said the juveniles are not currently in custody.

Wauseon fire crews were dispatched to a fire at 559 N. Shoop Ave. at 5:25 p.m. The blaze was started on the floor on the east side of the building and worked its way up an interior plywood wall to the roof. It was extinguished within five minutes of the fire crews’ arrival.

Frank Reitmeier of the state fire marshal’s office investigated the scene the next day and determined the fire was deliberately set.

The pole barn-type building located behind Los Mariachis restaurant formerly housed Harmon Sign Co. but has remained unused other than for occasional storage since the late 1980s.

The Delta, Archbold, and Morenci, Mich., fire departments were called assist with the fire.