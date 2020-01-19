Food safety class offered

The 16-hour ServSafe Level 2 Safety Manager Training and Certification course is being offered Feb. 5-6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Fulton County OSU Extension office, 8770 State Highway 108, Wauseon.

The course is beneficial to anyone working in, or wanting to work in, the food industry. This training helps prevent food safety mistakes, and will help food service staff identify and prevent the most critical barriers to food safety. ServSafe uses proven techniques-and provides information and context to new Food and Drug Administration food code.

The OSU Extension Food Safety Manager class brings the most up-to-date, real-world knowledge to life, and makes the content easy to understand, retain, and apply.

The cost is $200, which includes the book, training materials, lunch the second day, snacks, and the exam. Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a Food Safety Manager Level 2 Certificate from the National Restaurant Association and a certificate from the Ohio Department of Health. Attendance at both days of training is mandatory in order to take the exam.

More details and a registration form can be downloaded from fulton.osu.edu. Maximum class size is 20, and payment must be made to be fully registered. For questions, call 419-337-9210.