Pettisville schools holding pre-registration for kindergarten

It’s time for kindergarten pre-registration and testing for the 2020-21 school year at Pettisville Local Schools.

Pre-registration will be held Jan. 21-March 27, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; on Jan. 29 and Feb. 19, hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Students who turn five years old by Aug. 1, 2020, are eligible for kindergarten next school year. Parents are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency – i.e., a utility bill or rental/lease agreement – and custody papers if applicable to the school office at 232 Summit St.

Children don’t have to be present for pre-registration. At that time, parents will be scheduled for the April 3 kindergarten screening, which will last at least an hour. An information session for parents will be held during the screening sessions. Current kindergarten students will not have school on April 3.

For more information, call 419-446-2705.