Student Health Care Camp slated

Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon will host a Health Care Camp for high school and college students on Sunday, Jan., 26, from 1-4:30 p.m.

Students will hear about a variety of careers in health care, learn about the health care culture, and discuss what a student can do to prepare, including how to access job shadowing opportunities at FCHC. They will take an educational tour of the facility and practice using wheelchairs.

The camp is free, but limited to the first 10 students. Reservations can be made by the student by calling Mary Gautz at 419-330-2695 or emailing mgautz@fulhealth.org.