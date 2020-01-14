Fulton County Safe Communities urges winter driving safety

Winter is here, and Fulton County Safe Communities and local law enforcement have urged area residents to winterize vehicles and familiarize themselves with safe winter driving tips in anticipation of snow and icy road conditions.

“Northwest Ohio winters offer beautiful scenery and a variety of recreational opportunities, but they can also create some very challenging driving conditions on our roads,” said Fulton County Safe Communities Project Director Rachel Kinsman. “Motorists can reduce the risks by making sure their vehicles are ready for the season, adopting winter driving techniques and following general roadway safety.”

Fulton County Safe Communities recommend the following tips for winter driving:

– Do not drive during ice or snow storms unless it is absolutely necessary.

– If you must drive, first clear the ice and snow from your vehicle. This includes the headlights and taillights, the windshield wipers, and all the windows.

– Allow your defrosters time to work before driving so you can see.

– Turn on your headlights when you turn on your windshield wipers. Ohio State law makes this mandatory.

– Drive slowly. Even if your vehicle has good traction in ice and snow, you must be prepared to react if other drivers start to slide.

– When sleet, freezing rain or snow begin to fall, remember that bridges, ramps and overpasses will freeze first. Be aware that slippery spots may remain after snow is removed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers the following tips for preparing vehicles for cold weather:

– Stock your vehicle with items such as a snow shovel, broom, ice scraper, sand or kitty litter, blankets, jumper calbes, flashlight, cell phone charger, and for when going on longer trips, water, food, and any necessary medicine.

– Get your car serviced ahead of time. Visit your mechanic for routine and preventive maintenance.

– Check your battery. When the temperature drops, so does battery power. Have your mechanic check for sufficient voltage.

– Check your cooling system. When coolant freezes, it expands. Make sure you have enough coolant in your vehicle and that it’s designed to withstand the winter temperatures you might experience in your area.

– Fill your windshield washer reservoir and keep some extra on hand in your vehicle. You can go through a lot of windshield wiper fluid quickly in a single snowstorm.

– Check your windshield wipers and defrosters. Make sure your windshield wipers work and replace worn blades. Check to see that your window defrosters (front and rear) work properly.

– Verify floor mat installation to prevent pedal interference. Incorrect or improperly installed floor mats may interfere with the operation of the accelerator or brake pedal, increasing the risk of a crash.

– Inspect your tires. Keep a tire pressure gauge in your vehicle and check pressure when tires are “cold,” meaning they haven’t been driven on for at least three hours. Look closely at your tread and replace tires that have uneven wear or insufficient tread.

For more information regarding Fulton County Safe Communities, contact Rachel Kinsman at 419-337-0915.