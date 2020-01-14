‘Taste of Wauseon’ coming Feb. 8

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce will present The Taste of Wauseon Gala on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 6-11 p.m., at the St. Caspar Catholic Church Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.

Participants include AKA Designs, American Winery, Blue Ribbon Diner, Kam Wah 28, Los Mariachis, Marco’s Pizza, Ramblin Red’s Brewing Co., Red Rambler Coffee, Ryan’s Restaurant, Sauder Village’s Barn Restaurant, Sullivan’s Restaurant, Sully’s Bakery and Bistro, Turkey Foot Creamery, and Warrior Wings.

Maxell Smith, owner of WMTR-96.1 FM and The Buck-94.3 FM, will emcee. Music will be provided by “Surviving Without Stanley” and “VENYX.” Drawings will be held every 20 minutes.

The Chamber will also present the 2020 Heart Beat Business Awards.

The event has drawn 300 people each of the past several years.

Tickets are $40/person, $75/couple. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the annual Fulton County Heart Radiothon.

The public is invited. For tickets, email director@wauseonchamber.com.