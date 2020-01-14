Suspects identified in Wauseon arson case

Four suspects face possible charges regarding an arson fire Sunday evening in Wauseon.

Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said charges pending toward the suspects, whose names have not been released, could be filed as soon as Tuesday. He said police reports are being completed and will be forwarded to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chittenden said he had no further information.

The Wauseon Fire Department was originally dispatched at 5:25 p.m. Sunday to an outdoor fire, but a phone call confirmed the fire was in a pole barn-type structure at 559 N. Shoop Ave., behind the Los Mariachis restaurant. Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the blaze started on the floor at the east end of the building and traveled up an interior plywood wall.

He said the fire was extinguished within five minutes but caused an estimated $15,000-$20,000 damage. He said the building could be salvaged but was in a state of serious disrepair at the time of the fire.

A state fire marshal on the scene Monday determined the fire was deliberately set. Sluder said because no utilities were hooked up in the building “there was no other known source except for an intentional (fire).”

A joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Wauseon Police Department continues.

Currently owned by 447 Walnut LLC, the building was formerly occupied by Harmon Sign Co. Sluder said the structure hasn’t been used for business since the late 1980s but has been used for storage.

Because the building is a commercial structure the fire department asked the Delta, Archbold, and Morenci, Mich., fire departments for assistance.

By David J. Coehrs

