OSHP reports 4 holiday deaths

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2019-20 New Year holiday, according to provisional statistics.

Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and one was related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The two-day reporting period began at midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The deaths are lower than the four-day reporting period last year, when 12 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 2,196 traffic enforcement contacts, including 121 OVI arrests and 48 distracted driving and 278 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYear2020_PIO.pdf.