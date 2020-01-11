Senior Center offers topical sessions

The Fulton County Senior Center will host three free sessions titled “Seniors Planning for the Future” led by Chris Cremean, resource specialist for Caregiver Resource Group, LLC, on Thursdays, March 19, April 16, and May 14, 1-2 p.m. at 240 Clinton St. in Wauseon.

The March session topic will be “Senior Housing & Service Options.” April’s session will focus on “Senior Financial & Legal Concerns,” and May’s session is “Medical Care & Benefits for Seniors.” is the topic of discussion for the May session.

Seniors and their support teams are invited. The purpose of these offerings is to reach seniors and their support team, provide education on the important aspects of life planning to achieve successful outcomes, and reach needed services.

The Area Office on Aging, Northwest Ohio sponsors these small group sessions. There is no charge to seniors or other participants. Please call to register, 419-337-9299.