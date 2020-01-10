Archbold man sentenced for theft

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jonathon Rufenacht, 22, of Archbold pleaded guilty to theft. He did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, and did knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services by deception.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay $4,743.75 restitution; and serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with work release.

Failure to comply could result in 173 days at CCNO.

Robert Boroff, 27, of Defiance previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He possessed methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew; and complete a dual diagnosis with A Renewed Mind, and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in 10 months in prison.

Andrew Moll, 35, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,500 fine; stay out of bars; not consume or possess alcohol; abide by a midnight to 7 a.m. curfew; serve 45 days in CCNO with work release; and be assessed for alcohol/drugs with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommendations.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.