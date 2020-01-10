4-H scholarship winners announced

The Fulton County 4-H Program has announced the recipients of the 2020 Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund Scholarships.

To be eligible for the endowment scholarships, 4-H members must be graduating in 2020 or recent 4-H alumni and have filled out an Older Youth Opportunity application and an additional scholarship application page. Youth were selected based on their 4-H projects, community activities, 4-H experiences, and long-range career goals.

Recipients are: Ava Holyman, Trish Andre Advisor’s Memorial Scholarship; Hannah May Borton, Biddle Scholarship for Continuing Education; McCormick Warncke, Biddle Scholarship for H.S. Grads or College Students in Science and Technology; Andrea Smithmyer, Biddle Scholarship for Medical Science and Technology.

The Trish Andre Advisor’s Memorial Scholarship was developed after a tragic accident claimed Trish Andre’s life in August 2019. Trish was an active 4-H advisor for poultry and dairy in the Pettisville Ever-Ready 4-H club. The scholarship was established in memory of Trish and all 4-H advisors who have passed awayT

To donate to this scholarship, make a check payable to the Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund; in the memo line, write “Trish Andre” and the name of the advisor to commemorate. Mail checks to Fulton County OSU Extension, 8770 State Hwy. 108 Ste. A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

* ** *

The following teens currently involved in the Fulton County 4-H program have been selected for the following leadership opportunities. To be eligible, a teen must be at least 13 years old as of Jan. 1, demonstrate interest in participating in 4-H at the county level, fill out an Older Youth Opportunity application, and complete an interview. Most of these opportunities include awards from the Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund to offset or completely cover the cost of these activities.

Hannah May Borton and Chloe Creque, Citizenship Washington Focus; Luke Borton, Buckeye Leadership Workshop; Zeke Borton and Leah Mishka, State 4-H Leadership Camp; Zeke Borton, Camp Canopy; Logan Peebles, Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports Education Camp; Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Chloe Creque, Lauren Hall, Macie Rochelle, Arika Zeiter, and Derek Zeiter, Ohio 4-H Conference; Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Arika Zeiter, and Derek Zeiter, Carving New Ideas Workshop;

Elizabeth Baker, Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Brennan Bronson, Chloe Creque, Allena Crossgrove, Elijah Doughty, Lauren Hall, Lydia Heilman, Leise Hernandez, Joanne Hite, Leah Mishka, Logan Peebles, Garrett Puehler, Jesse Rittichier, Chandler Ruetz, Kamryn Ruetz, Zeph Siefker, Clarissa Smith, Emma Vaculik, Arika Zeiter, and Derek Zeiter, Fulton County 4-H Teen Leaders; Elizabeth Baker, Natalie Borrell, Zeke Borton, Hannah May Borton, Luke Borton, Brennan Bronson, Jack Callan, Josie Callan, Chloe Creque, Trayte Dixon, Elijah Doughty, Hannah Fahrer, Hannah Gleckler, Lauren Hall, Nathan Hall, Lydia Heilman, Leise Hernandez, Gabbie Hite, Mackenzie Menningen, Garrett Puehler, Justice Reckner, Jesse Rittichier, Macie Rochelle, Chandler Ruetz, Kamryn Ruetz, Kaden Sanford, Ashton Sayers, Zeph Siefker, Clarissa Smith, Haylee Smith, Meghan Smith, Samantha Stein, Jack Stubleski, Emma Vaculik, and Abigail Wyse, Fulton County 4-H Camp Counselors and Counselors in Training; Zeke Borton, Luke Borton, and Hannah May Borton, Making eXtreme Counselors Workshop.