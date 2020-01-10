Former Swanton bank gets new owner

A former bank branch that sat empty for more than a year has a new owner. The property at 110 W. Airport Hwy., most recently home to PNC Bank, was purchased by Soaring Software Solutions, Inc., in December.

The business will move from a rented space on North Main Street in Swanton.

“Let me begin my PNC Bank building purchase comments by saying, yes, the PNC ATM will remain open for at least five years,” said Soaring Software Solutions, Inc. owner Rick Lederman. “I’ve been asked that question many times. Eventually, the ATM will move to the third lane, out of the building, but it will remain.”

Lederman has been renting space at the 128 N. Main St. building from Wells Apartments since 2006.

“It served me well, although my software business, Soaring Software Solutions, Inc., and our TCMax Asset Management Software that Talks has been expanding,” he said. “In mid-August I decided it was time for a change after spotting the PNC Bank building was for sale. We didn’t close until Dec. 10 due to silly lawyer stuff.”

He said that, in general, the people from PNC were quite helpful, especially the local people. “Signature Associates handled the sale, they were extremely helpful and responsive! Fifth Third bank played a big part too, making the purchase much easier than it might have been.”

Robert Stevens and Sons Construction Co. is organizing the building repair and modifications. The plan is to be moved into the building by the end of January, or whenever CenturyLink gets the internet connection going.

As of late last week, on the first floor, the teller stations are gone, along with the vault door and safety deposit boxes – all 650 of them.

”I’ve been asked, was any money left anywhere… the answer is yes, an entire 17 cents plus one pair of shoes, and we looked everywhere,” said Lederman.

He asked that those driving through the parking lot slow down and those using the ATM not drop their trash on the property.

Soaring Software Solutions writes computer software that is currently running on every continent on earth, including Antarctica.

”I have four full-time programmers, five support folks that answer telephones to help our users worldwide, and they travel a bit, giving classes around the world,” said Lederman. “And I have a few other key folks that manage contracts, manage sales, and other things. The additional space in this building should really increase productivity, along with providing more private space for all.”

The former PNC Bank building on W. Airport Highway will now house Soaring Software Solutions. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_PNC-bought.jpg The former PNC Bank building on W. Airport Highway will now house Soaring Software Solutions. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor